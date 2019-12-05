Central Oregonians looking to start off 2020 with a healthy and fun New Year’s Day hike can participate in one of several guided walks organized by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Smith Rock State Park and La Pine State Park are two of the 37 hikes available statewide. Some hikes, including the one at Smith Rock, have limited spots and reservations are required.

Hikers can get details on the hikes and sign up on the state parks website (www.oregonstateparks.org). Park ranger and volunteers guiding the hikes will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants.

The hikes are free and parking fees at participating parks will be waived on Jan. 1.