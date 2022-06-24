The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington on Friday pledged to maintain access to safe, legal abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision radically revising the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling.
“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said soon after the Friday ruling.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization means about 33.6 million women around the country now live in states that will outlaw abortion.
Brown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pledged themselves Friday to a new Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom. Details can be found here.
Abortion rights group said they plan marches against the decision on Friday night in Portland and Eugene. Marches are planned in other cities around the nation.
The ruling on Friday came with the key backing of the three most recent Supreme Court justices, all nominated by former President Donald Trump: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. They were joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote for the five justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Chief Justice John Roberts concurred on a narrow portion of the decision ruling upholding the Mississippi law barring abortions after 15 weeks but not overruling Roe v. Wade.
“The court’s decision to overrule Roe and Casey is a serious jolt to the legal system,” Roberts wrote.
A dissent was filed by the shrinking liberal wing of the court — Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
“A state can force her (a woman) to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs,” the dissent said.
Much of the debate had been pre-ordained for more than a month since a leaked draft of the ruling began circulating in Washington, D.C.
Both abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion activists were ready for the official announcement.
Brown scorned the ruling in a statement Friday morning.
"Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk," she said.
Supporting Friday's ruling was former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee for governor of Oregon in 2022. In a statement, Drazan said that if elected governor, she would oppose attempts to expand Oregon's abortion access laws.
“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world," Drazan said. "As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”
Drazan's stance put her at odds with her two leading opponents in the general election.
Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, slammed the ruling and said she would take an opposite approach to Drazan.
“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted," Kotek. "I’m furious."
Kotek called on abortion rights supporters to turn out for the November elections.
“Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year,” she said.
Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator launching an unaffiliated bid for governor, said the right to choose abortion was a "bedrock" issue for her and the state.
"I am pro-choice," Johnson said. "As Oregon’s independent governor, I will always defend and protect a woman’s right to choose.”
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, tweeted a picture of the Supreme Court justices with the message "A momentous decision. Every human life is sacred."
Bentz represents the 2nd Congressional District, which currently includes most of Eastern and Central Oregon, including Deschutes County.
Following reapportionment that goes into effect with the 2023 Congress, Bend and Redmond move into the new 5th Congressional District.
Sunriver, La Pine, and most of the remaining areas east of the Cascades and Southwest Oregon will stay in the 2nd district. Bentz faces Democrat Joe Yetter of Douglas County in November.
The candidates for Congress in the 5th district came out on opposite sides Friday on the ruling
"An overwhelming majority of Americans want some restrictions on abortion. Today’s landmark decision by the Supreme Court moves in that direction," said Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee in the 5th district.
Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Democratic nominee, said that if elected she would work to codify the Roe vs. Wade rights into federal law.
"Low-income, rural, women of color, and LGBTQ+ Americans will face the worst consequences of this decision," she said in a statement. "Our focus must now turn to Congress."
Oregon's two U.S. Senators also pilloried the decision.
"These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, sent video messages from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. amid crowd outside gathered to hear the decision.
“When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room," Merkley said.
In 1969, Oregon became one of the first states to legalize some form of abortion.
Modeled after a British statute, the state law approved by the legislature allowed legal abortions during the first 150 days after conception.
The patient had to be an Oregon resident and the procedure was limited to cases of rape, severe handicaps, or danger to the mother's physical or mental health. The procedure could only be done in a hospital by a physician.
The state's early adoption of abortion rights became a rallying issue for Oregon Right to Life, which posts on its website:
"Oregon is the only state in America with NO protective pro-life laws. Oregon also legalized abortion before Roe v. Wade."
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade in 1973, Oregon aligned its laws with the federal standard.
In 2017, the Legislature approved a bill requiring insurance companies to cover abortions.
A copy of the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom can be found here.
(6) comments
It really won’t change anything as far as abortion goes. It will still be perfectly legal. It will, however, allow states to make their own laws covering abortion, as they should. The real harm that is does do is that it totally destroys the foundation of the feminist movement by saying that women do not have, and never did have greater rights than anyone else, and that they are not entitled to a fake, made up rights that are not granted anywhere in the Constitution. It may effect the homosexual/transgender lobby in the same way.
Females have never said they have or should have greater rights than anyone else. Nice job of throwing some shade there. Hello, we're in the 21st century yet the party of Don't Tread on Me prefers the 19th. How quaint.
So happy to live in a state that supports women and the right to privacy.
I feel like again the headline is for shock and awe purposes...it says DESPITE the ruling when in fact the ruling is exactly what is in place...meaning Oregon can and will continue to protect abortion rights PER the Supreme Court ruling. What the ruling states is that this is a state issue and not a federal issue as it is not in the constitution. It does not ban it and it does not say it is illegal, it says it is a state's decision which Oregon has already ruled on.
And yet, states such as Idaho, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma will not only ban but attempt to punish all involved to the point of crossing state lines to do it if some of the legislation being proposed goes thru. How nice. The party of Don't Tread on Me treads harshly.
It is good to have state leaders who understand the importance of, and value, the health of women.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.