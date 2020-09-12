Ten people have been confirmed dead, dozens more are unaccounted for and hundreds have lost their homes as historic wildfires continue to burn throughout Oregon on Saturday.
The blazes have scorched more than 1 million acres throughout the state, spanning from the southern border to the coast and Clackamas County. That figure is about twice the yearly average over the past 10 years.
A top state official also acknowledged Friday that Oregon is preparing for a “mass fatality incident” as the state’s death toll continues to rise.
The blazes have caused widespread evacuations, forcing more than 40,000 to flee their homes. Many evacuations remain in effect Saturday, though some had been downgraded.
Here is the latest on wildfires burning throughout Oregon.
Air quality remains poor
Portland’s air quality was the worst among major cities across the world late Saturday morning. The five major cities with the worst conditions are all on the West Coast of the U.S. or Canada.
Other parts of Oregon are worse off than Portland, and areas from Lincoln City to Eugene, Pendleton, Bend, Roseburg and Ashland are under dense smoke advisories.
The National Weather Service’s Portland office said air quality will likely remain poor through the weekend.
Health experts have advised all residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Fire marshal put on leave, resigns
The Oregon State Police on Saturday announced Fire Marshal Jim Walker had been put on paid administrative leave. Then, later in the day, the state police announced its superintendent had accepted a resignation offer from Walker.
The state police did not said why Walker was put on leave. But a source familiar with the situation said Superintendent Travis Hampton had lost confidence and trust in Walker’s ability to manage the historic wildfires.
Walker, the source said, had effectively turned over day-to-day management of the fires to his chief deputy, Mariana Ruiz-Temple.
Ruiz-Temple was appointed the acting fire marshal while Walker was on leave. She has since been appointed as fire marshal.
Widespread looting, antifa rumors untrue
Although rumors of widespread looting in evacuated areas have spread rapidly on social media, law enforcement officials throughout the state are saying these claims are inaccurate.
Many rumors and conspiracy theories have surfaced during Oregon’s spate of wildfires, such as those claiming anti-fascists were operating a coordinated arson campaign throughout the state. Such rumors, as well as claims of widespread looting, are not true.
It’s typical for law enforcement agencies to step up patrols whenever residential areas are evacuated, to thwart any would-be thieves.
But police agencies in evacuation zones have publicly confirmed just four cases of people breaking into vacant homes or businesses as of late Friday, several days after the fires began.
Fire in Clackamas County
The Riverside fire, now burning more than 132,000 acres, was still within half a mile of the small city of Estacada on Saturday afternoon, but the fire’s growth has slowed considerably. The fire was still 0% contained Saturday afternoon, with 246 people fighting the blaze, but the U.S. Forest Service said favorable weather conditions were limiting the rapid growth of the blaze, but conditions remained dangerous, and the fire remains active.
A wide swath of Clackamas County, including Estacada, is under a Level 3 (go now) evacuation order. The rest of the county is under less immediate evacuation orders. Oregon City and Canby are under Level 2 alerts, meaning residents face “significant danger” and should be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Marion County
The Beachie Creek fire devastated Santiam Canyon on Tuesday, all but destroying entire towns and killing at least four people.
But with lower temperatures Friday night, commanders have been able to move resources to the west and north sides of the 187,000-acre fire and let local fire departments do most of the mop-up work, Oregon State Fire Marshal spokesman Stefan Myers said. That work includes tackling flare-ups and getting ready to contain the fire in case it does reignite.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue personnel have continued to look for the dead amid the devastated areas along Oregon 22, which straddles the border between Linn and Marion counties. Lyons, Gates and Detroit are among the towns devastated by the wildfires.
Two of the people found dead have been identified as Wyatt Tofte, 13, and Peggy Mosso, 71.
Sgt. Jeremy Landers said on Saturday evening that the other two confirmed fatalities have not yet been identified. As of Friday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed that 10 people were missing from the fires.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday reduced the evacuation levels of several cities. Lyons, Gates and Detroit are among those that remain under Level 3 evacuations.
Jackson County
Five people have now been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the Almeda and South Obenchain wildfires burning in southern Oregon.
Rich Tyler, spokesman for the Oregon fire marshal, said authorities will not release the names of those who died until all next of kin have been notified.
Fifty others have been reported missing.
Tyler stressed the number tied to the two Jackson County fires is fluid and subject to change as officials work to track down displaced people.
“This is a snapshot in time,” Tyler told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday morning. “They are still working through the list. This is dynamic. This snapshot in time is going to change in the next hours and as they make phone calls and are in communication with people.”
Sheriffs officials in Douglas and Jefferson counties, where large fires also continue to burn, have said they have no reports of people who are unaccounted for.
The 3,200-acre Almeda fire is 50% contained, and the 25,000-acre South Obenchain blaze is 20% contained. Some areas near the South Obenchain fire were moved up to Level 2 near the perimeter. More information here.
Several areas near the Almeda fire were lowered from Level 2 (get ready) to Level 1 on Saturday as conditions improved.
The Almeda fire has killed two people.
Josephine County
The Slater fire has grown to 137,000 acres as of Saturday morning, prompting evacuations of residents along the Redwood Highway near the California border, as well as all areas of the Oregon Caves National Monument. An evacuation map is available on the county website.
As of the previous evening, firefighters had made progress in keeping the fire away from towns like Cave Junction and Kerby, but parts of those towns remained under some level of evacuation orders.
Lake County
Firefighters are conducting burning operations Saturday in an effort to protect the small town of Paisley and outlying homes from the Brattain fire.
The operations prompted a Level 3 evacuation for all residents of Paisley, which is home to over 300 people.
The American Red Cross is establishing an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview.
The human-caused blaze covers 8,000 acres and is completely uncontained.
Lane County
The Holiday Farm fire has decimated Blue River, where about 800 people live, and ravaged countless other buildings and dwellings along Oregon 126.
The fire covers 156,664 acres and is completely unchecked as of Saturday morning. When fire crews went to survey damage near Vida Friday, they discovered a body inside a home on Goodpasture Road, the local sheriff’s office said.
Douglas County
The Archie Creek fire now covers 115,857 acres east of Roseburg and is completely uncontained. Some evacuation levels were lowered Friday, though some residents remain under Level 3 orders and all county residents remain under at least a Level 1 (be ready) order.
Lincoln County
The Echo Mountain Complex hasn’t grown significantly in the last 48 hours, fire officials said Saturday.
The blaze covers 2,435 acres and is 15% contained.
Some areas remain under Level 3 evacuations while other evacuation levels have been downgraded or removed. The Statesman Journal reported Saturday that ODOT has reopened U.S. 101 through Lincoln City to traffic. Oregon 18 remains closed.
