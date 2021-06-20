A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people in North Bend forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles from Oregon to Wisconsin, where he surrendered to police, authorities said Sunday.
Oen Evan Nicholson approached Laura Johnson, 34, after she returned to her parking spot during a her lunch break on Friday in Springfield and forced her to drive him in her car, police said. Authorities were notified Sunday morning that Nicholson had surrendered to police peacefully in Milwaukee but did not release details about how he gave himself up.
Johnson was not hurt and was returning to Oregon, Springfield Police said in a statement.
“He approached her in her vehicle with a gun,” Johnson’s father, Dennis Johnson, said. “They said she was forced to drive 33 hours to where they’re at. She was able to talk him into turning himself in.”
Nicholson is suspected of killing his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of The Mill Casino in the coastal city of North Bend, about 110 miles southwest of Springfield, on Friday.
While driving his father’s pickup, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, at the campground and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said.
Shortly after, Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Frasier said.
The pickup was found Friday crashed and burned about 30 miles west of Springfield. A witness reported an armed man got out and ran into the woods, prompting a unsuccessful search, police said.
Nicholson was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, Oyster and Davidson as well as second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and failing to help a person injured in a traffic accident, Frasier said.
Nicholson will appear in court in Milwaukee in the coming days before returning to Oregon to face the charges, Fraiser said. It was not clear if Nicholson has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Nicholson was previously a resident of California but is believed to have been living in the North Bend area since at least October, Frasier said.
The investigation into the triple homicide involved multiple agencies, including the North Bend Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coquille Police Department, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Oregon State Police.
“There’s a lot of work left to be done, but I want to thank every agency involved for their diligent work and the work of their personnel,” North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman said.
Frasier declined to comment on whether Nicholson is linked to an abduction case in Springfield.
“I have been in contact with the Lane County authorities,” he said. “We understand that there are potential crimes being investigated in that county.”
Officials encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the North Bend Police Department.
