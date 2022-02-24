back (copy)
Students wear masks as they file into Sage Elementary School on the first day back to school in Redmond.

March 19 will mark the end of required facemasks in indoor public places and schools, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday. 

Hospitalizations across the state are projected to reach levels below those at the start of the omicron surge by then, the health agency said. 

Earlier this month, the health authority said the general indoor mask requirement would be lifted by March 31, or sooner if COVID-19 conditions improved enough.

Originally, state officials said the K-12 indoor mask rule would lift on March 31, but feedback from school districts suggested schools could do it sooner.  

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped 48% since peaking in late January, and have fallen by an average of more than 30 a day in the past two weeks. 

This article will be updated.

