The Oregon Supreme Court is scheduled to rule whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is eligible to run for governor around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The Oregon Judicial Department posted a notice of the forthcoming decision on its website Wednesday morning. Kristof has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m.
The question before the court is whether Kristof qualifies as a state resident. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case November 2022. The constitution and state law do not define the term "resident" and the issue has never been fully litigated.
Kristof filed for the Democrat nomination on Dec. 20. The Oregon Secretary of State's Office asked for information about his residency the next day. Kristof's attorneys replied he was raised in Oregon, considers the state his home and only moved out for education and employment. Kristof said he maintains property in the state that he and his family repeatedly return to and live on.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled Kristof ineligible to run, arguing that he had lived in New York and voted there as recently as 2020. Kristof appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing, among other things, that the Marion County Circuit Court ruled in 1974 that state Rep. Bill Wyatt was eligible to run for his northern Oregon Coast seat despite registering and voting in Eugene while attending the University of Oregon earlier. Then Oregon Secretary of State Clay Myers did not appeal the ruling.
The Oregon Department of Justice, representing Fagan, responded with a filing on Jan. 20 that argued the "text, context and history" of the constitutional requirement indicated that "resident within" means "a person must have been domiciled in Oregon during that period" and that a person "can only have one domicile at any given time."
"Although (Kristof) lived in Oregon beginning at age 12 and until he left for college, and he continues to have ties here, his conduct shows that he was domiciled in New York — not Oregon — until at least December 2020," the state's brief continued.
Kristof responded that "resident" is more a matter of intent that is not limited by technicalities like driver's licenses and voter registrations.
"The Oregon Constitution has room enough to accommodate the lives of real people like Kristof. He has been a resident of the state for many years, his ties to Oregon are deep and abiding, and voters — not elections officials — should decide his suitability to be Governor," Kristof's lawyers said in the Jan. 26 filing.
The pending court decision has both short- and long-term implications. Kristof has raised nearly $2.75 million in cash and in-kind contributions, far more than any other Democrat in the race, including State Treasurer Tobias Read and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who resigned her North Portland seat to run for governor.
Kristof's position has been supported by former Oregon secretaries of state who have recommended a broad reading of the term resident. His nomination is opposed by a group of politically active Oregon women of color who accuse Kristof of using his white male privilege to qualify for the ballot. Several of them have endorsed Kotek.
The decision also may affect the voting rights of other Oregonians who have multiple residences they do not consider their homes. Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins told the Portland Tribune she is concerned the ruling might adversely affect people like Wyatt who register to vote while temporarily living away from what they consider their home — sometimes even out of state.
"Many people do have dual residencies, and although they can't cast ballots in both places, I know I have argued that they can legitimately choose one or the other. Would that be inconsistent with the position taken by the Secretary in Mr. Kristof's case? It sounds like it," Atkins said in an email.
