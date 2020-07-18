Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is suing several federal law enforcement agencies over their response to Portland protests and has launched a criminal investigation into an incident of force by federal officers.
Rosenblum is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop federal officers from detaining Portlanders, arguing federal agencies seized and detained Oregonians without probable cause. She said the state’s lawsuit in federal court, announced late Friday, names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protection Service as defendants.
The lawsuit is asking a judge to find that the federal agencies’ tactics are indeed unlawful and violate Oregonians’ First, Fourth and Fifth amendment constitutional rights. It is also asking that federal agents and officers identify themselves and their agencies before detaining or arresting any person, explain to the person why they’re being arrested or detained, and not arrest any person without probable cause or a warrant.
“The federal administration has chosen Portland to use their scare tactics to stop our residents from protesting police brutality and from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “Every American should be repulsed when they see this happening. If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere.”
Due to both federal agents and their vehicles being unmarked, the lawsuit states that Oregonians could be at risk of kidnapping by “militias and other civilian ‘volunteers’ taking it onto themselves to pull peaceful protesters into their cars, in a manner that resembles the federal actions described.”
Criminal investigations
Rosenblum also said the state and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office would criminally investigate the shooting by federal officers of Donavan La Bella with a less-lethal munition July 11, critically injuring him. La Bella’s hands were above his head when he was shot in the face.
Those munitions are intended to be aimed below the waist. LaBella’s mother said she believes the officer aimed at LaBella’s head. “He’s 6-foot-5,” said Desiree Labella, referring to her son. “He has to be a terribly trained marksman to be off by 3 feet to hit him in the forehead right between the eyes. If he’s that bad of a shot at such a short distance he shouldn’t have a gun.”
Other actions
Rosenblum’s announcement comes after days of criticism between officials in Oregon and federal officials over the continued use of force and chemical weapons by federal officers. “I share the concerns of our state and local leaders -- and our Oregon U.S. senators and certain congressional representatives -- that the current escalation of fear and violence in downtown Portland is being driven by federal law enforcement tactics that are entirely unnecessary and out of character with the Oregon way,” Rosenblum said. “These tactics must stop.”
A federal judge separately agreed to allow attorneys for the Oregon ACLU to add the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service as defendants in its lawsuit alleging police are targeting journalists and legal observers covering ongoing protests in Portland. U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams called for an investigation into reports that federal officers had detained two protesters without probable cause. Williams had already launched a federal investigation into the shooting of La Bella.
President Donald Trump has said he sent federal officers to Portland to protect federal property after weeks of protests against racist violence.
Protests against federal police
Close to a thousand people rallied in downtown Portland on Friday to denounce the actions of federal officers.
The Reverend Mark Knutsen of Augustana Lutheran Church told the crowd that federal agents have committed violence against peaceful protesters.
“I have found that those who preach law and order are always breaking the laws. They should be in prison,” Knutsen said. “When we talk about indictments, lets go back to D.C. and see some more of that.”
Later Friday, during overnight protests downtown, federal officers again closed in on demonstrators and used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds. After Portland's police bureau declared the demonstration to be unlawful early Saturday morning, federal and local officers emerged at the same time to advance on protesters. Some demonstrators had piled fence parts in front of some entrances to government buildings. The move against protesters came after Oregon’s attorney general announced she was suing federal agencies.
People shouted, “Go home!” as federal officers advanced toward them. Some officers wore camouflage uniforms and others wore darker uniforms marked with the Department of Homeland Security.
At a press conference hours before the demonstration began, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said city officials “communicate with federal officers for the purpose of situational awareness and de-confliction.” But he said they do not act at one another’s direction.
Since the demonstrations against police violence began May 28, many night protests have ended in police use of force and arrests in Portland.
