Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
Oregon State University-Cascades brought in $2.3 million in research funding during the most recent fiscal year, according to a university press release issued Wednesday.
Researchers have investigated challenges ranging from the decline of bats in the Pacific Northwest to collecting native seeds and returning those plants to natural lands so they can help the ecosystem.
The university received $1.4 million in awards from federal agencies and more than $760,000 from private foundations.
Awards from the National Park Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will all be put to use in the Northwest Bat Hub, where researchers are working on observing the bat population and extinction risk from threats such as white-nose syndrome.
Computer scientist Patrick Donnelly received $638,000 from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to fund the development of a smart compost bin that can help measure sustainability on a personal level.
Business Oregon and the Oregon Innovation Council awarded the university a $140,000 grant to fund regional planning for an innovation hub to increase economic development.
The university has gained $11.6 million in funding since its founding in 2001.
