OSU-Cascades Water and Energy Technologies Lab

This photo provided by Oregon State University-Cascades shows the school's Water and Energy Technologies Lab.

 OSU-Cascades photo

Oregon State University-Cascades brought in $2.3 million in research funding during the most recent fiscal year, according to a university press release issued Wednesday.

Researchers have investigated challenges ranging from the decline of bats in the Pacific Northwest to collecting native seeds and returning those plants to natural lands so they can help the ecosystem.

