Oregon State University-Cascades received a $140,000 grant to work with a variety of industries throughout Central Oregon on “innovation-based economic development.”
The grant came from Business Oregon and the Oregon Innovation Council, according to a press release. The college says it will help in a partnership with “(m)ore than 30 economic development, workforce, education, business and government representatives in Central Oregon.”
The grant went to 11 similar partnerships statewide known as “innovation hubs.”
Adam Krynicki, executive director of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, said in the press release that the partnership in Central Oregon is meant to “grow businesses and jobs by growing the services we provide to innovative entrepreneurs.”
A core goal of the grant is to encourage underserved groups in the innovation economy. The college and its partners will hold an “innovation summit” this fall to plan for how the grant will be used. Then, the college and its partners will submit a plan to the Oregon Innovation Council by June 2023 to create either a virtual or physical innovation hub, which is part of the grant, the press release said.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
