Innovation co-lab

A group of high school students works in August 2021 on marketing strategies in the Oregon State University-Cascades’ Innovation Co-Lab in Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Oregon State University-Cascades received a $140,000 grant to work with a variety of industries throughout Central Oregon on “innovation-based economic development.”

The grant came from Business Oregon and the Oregon Innovation Council, according to a press release. The college says it will help in a partnership with “(m)ore than 30 economic development, workforce, education, business and government representatives in Central Oregon.”

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

