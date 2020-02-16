Whether it’s a fairy-filled love story or pirates clashing in Neverland, physical closeness is everywhere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
This year, the Southern Oregon theater company has taken all that physicality to a new degree of seriousness with the hiring of its first full-time intimacy director.
That title has gone to Sarah Lozoff, a choreographer and movement director who worked with the festival for eight seasons. Previously hired on a show-by-show basis, Lozoff now is available to work on all 10 of this season’s productions.
Her job? To help ensure the safety and wellbeing of performers, and to help choreograph any scenes that are physically intimate, whether it’s a sex scene or a fight scene.
“It’s definitely something we’ve needed for a while but weren’t acknowledging,” Lozoff said. “We didn’t have words for it.”
While in the throes of a performance, actors can sometimes allow their impulses to cross boundaries with their scene partners, she said. Actors often keep their concerns to themselves, for fear of losing the role.
With an intimacy director in place, those concerns can be voiced to make sure boundaries are never crossed in the first place.
While every intimacy director has their own technique and style, Lozoff’s approach is to first create a safe “container” around an intimate scene, where boundaries are discussed between actors (no hands in certain places, no tongue in the kiss). Inside that container, actors can feel free to explore their characters’ actions and impulses, which Lozoff then curates to choreograph a finished scene for the production.
Far from stifling the creative process, she said this approach resulted in a “safer and sexier” performance for all involved.
She makes a point of telling actors it’s not about avoiding discomfort, which is a major part of the creative process in theater. What she’s trying to ensure is a feeling of safety within that process.
It’s easy to link the new intimacy director role to the recent #Me Too and Time’s Up movements. While Lozoff acknowledged the importance of that cultural shift, she said intimacy directing had been gaining steam during the past two decades.
Intimacy Directors International, a nonprofit organization where Lozoff also works as an education coordinator, was founded in 2016 to help promote the practice and certify people for theater, TV and film productions. The organization offers guidance on nudity, simulated sex and the wide variety of intimate scenes you might find, for example, at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
In Ashland, where actors are engrossed within their roles for most of the year, taking care of their most intimate moments on stage is a big deal, Lozoff said. By hiring her, the festival is signaling a dedication to the wellbeing of its company.
“I actually think we could make some pretty big cultural change here within our organization to begin with, then on the broader theater scape,” Lozoff said. “I think we’re all curious, myself included, as to where this can go and what comes next.”
