The Bend Municipal Airport will receive $1.6 million for a permanent air control tower from federal funds, according to a news release from Oregon's Democratic U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes nationwide investments in transportation, water, power and the climate.
“These federal investments to support the construction of a permanent control tower at the Bend Airport will help ensure the region has the critical infrastructure necessary to support and promote air travel for Oregon businesses, travelers and tourists,” Merkley said in a news release.
The $1.6 million goes toward the $15 million total funds needed to build a permanent air traffic control tower at Bend airport. It's expected to be completed and operational by October 2025, Tracy Williams, Bend airport manager, said in the release.
The newly allocated funds bring the total up to $10 million, which means construction on the tower can begin around October 2024, Williams told The Bulletin. The remaining $5 million is expected to come from a combination of federal and local or statewide funds, she said.
Bend is the third busiest airport in the state, Williams said. Without an air traffic control tower, pilots have to rely on one another for direction, she said.
"Right now it's a sea in the void," Williams said.
An air traffic control tower would have huge safety benefits, she said. Namely, it would allow for the sequencing of congested air space, which not only helps Bend airport but also the airports in Redmond, Prineville and Madras, Williams said.
