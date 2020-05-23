The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal is ending its temporary rules change that allowed self-serve gas around the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Sunday morning , gas attendants again must provide service at gas stations where self-service was not allowed before the pandemic.
In some coastal and Eastern Oregon counties, self-serve gas is allowed in some circumstances. That will not change.
The office originally lifted the statewide ban on self-service gas in March to address a potential lack of workers and to limit interaction with workers and customers.
“We want to thank Oregonians and many Oregon businesses who provide gasoline for their patience as we allowed for voluntary self-service at Oregon gas stations where that service had not been available before,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said in a statement.
