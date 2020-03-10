Multnomah County has its first presumptive COVID-19 case, bringing the state’s tally to 15, health officials announced Tuesday.
The patient, an older man, got the infection in the community, meaning he didn’t travel to a coronavirus hot spot and didn’t have contact with a known case of COVID-19.
“I can only imagine the concern among the family and friends of this person,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, health officer for the Portland metro area. “I’m asking you, as my neighbors and as my community, to keep this individual and their loved ones in your thoughts.”
The person is being treated at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center, health officials said.
A Veterans Affairs spokesman declined to provide details about the man’s condition. He is one of six Oregon coronavirus patients to be hospitalized at the time they tested positive for the virus.
The state’s laboratory has tests pending for 67 people who are under investigation for COVID-19.
“At this point we all need to assume that COVID-19 is in our community,” Vines said.
Of the 15 Oregon cases, only one has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although all of them are being treated as if they were confirmed.
There are now cases in seven counties: eight in Washington County, two in Jackson County and one each in Umatilla, Multnomah, Marion, Klamath and Douglas counties.
The Multnomah County patient is age 55 to 74, county spokeswoman Kate Willson said, as are another seven previously identified cases. Five others are between 35 and 54 and two are under 25.
State officials have said there are likely hundreds of coronavirus cases in Oregon, and they continue to test others. The Oregon Health Authority received a new supply of coronavirus test kits Tuesday, a day before the state was set to run out. The new kits allow for testing of up to 4,800 people, according to the state.
Vines appeared to acknowledge the growing outbreak and that current methods — catching contacts of infected patients and telling them to stay home — won’t be enough of a response.
“We are not going to isolate and quarantine our way out of this pandemic,” Vines said in a statement. “We are working with our partners on mass gathering guidance, at schools, places where people gather and mix, to spread people out.
“We are not talking anymore about stopping the spread of this virus,” she said. “Without a vaccine and without medicine, our best bet as a community is to slow the spread so those who do get seriously ill can get the care they need from our health system.”
Oregon’s first case was identified Feb. 28 — a male employee at Forest Hills Elementary School who lives in Hillsboro. His family member was subsequently diagnosed, as well. The state’s third case is a casino worker from Umatilla County.
The state is now monitoring 232 people for possible symptoms of COVID-19, and 302 people have gone through 14-day monitoring without developing symptoms. County health departments monitor people by checking in by phone and asking them to watch themselves for symptoms of the new coronavirus, which include a cough and fever.
Gov. Kate Brown has ordered a state of emergency, which allows health officials to create more COVID-19 testing sites, bring in emergency health care professionals and expand health care via the internet.
COVID-19 cases nationwide increased, as well, with at least 740 total cases in 36 states, according to a New York Times tally. Internationally, more than 116,000 have fallen ill with the disease.
Washington has so far faced the brunt of the disease’s spread in the United States,
The world continues to react to the spread of the new coronavirus. On Monday, Italy banned public gatherings and Ireland cancelled St. Patrick’s Day parades. The Dow fell 2,000 points, the steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008.
