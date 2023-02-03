Record (copy)
Caitlin Silveria is among a growing number of people who have successfully had their felony convictions removed thanks to a new law designed to give people a second chance “in the interest of justice.” “I cried a lot," Silveria said of the day she found out. "I screamed a little bit. I texted a lot of people."

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Caitlin Silveria peeled open the envelope and started to cry.

Inside was a seven-page notice the 26-year-old had spent more than a year trying to obtain. It said the state had permanently removed a 2017 felony conviction for heroin delivery from her record in Deschutes County Circuit Court. What’s more: all charges against her that had been filed but dismissed were sealed.

