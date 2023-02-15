Mt. Bachelor line

The line at the Summit Express Chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area was long, but the weather beautiful at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

 John Naitove

The long battle over Oregon's unique recreational liability standard was renewed Wednesday at a hearing in the state Capitol on a bill to limit lawsuits by those injured while using ski areas, gyms, on rafting trips or in community marathons.

Senate Bill 754 would overturn an Oregon Supreme Court ruling in the case of a 2006 accident at Mt. Bachelor ski area near Bend. The state's high court ruled in 2014 that the standard user waivers limiting liability were “unconscionable contracts.”

