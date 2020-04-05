The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that Oregon will receive federal assistance for flooding and storms in the northeastern parts of the state earlier this year.
President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the state, making federal funding available for affected people in areas including Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The federal assistance can include grants for things like temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
The funding is also available to state, tribal and affected local governments on a cost-sharing basis for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by storms in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, FEMA said.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for those counties after severe flooding, snow melt and landslides struck the region in early February. Major flooding closed stretches of Interstate 84, affecting areas from Hermiston to Ontario.
Residents in northeast Umatilla County were urged to evacuate at the peak of the flooding, and many people in the region were displaced from their homes.
