Portland Police arrested at least 50 protesters Saturday night outside the city’s Justice Center, which operates as a police bureau and downtown jail. The bureau also praised a separate late-night protest on the city’s east side as “a well managed demonstration for all involved to exercise First Amendment rights.”
Numerous protests have taken place each day and night across Portland and across the nation as demonstrators demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Saturday’s downtown clash between demonstrators and police took place following a protest and march that originated at Pioneer Courthouse Square around 6 p.m., and eventually made its way to the Justice Center. That building has been a flashpoint of conflict between demonstrators and law enforcement since protests began over a week ago. On Friday, May 29, protesters broke into the Justice Center and set a fire inside.
During the day Saturday, observers saw officials bolstering fences and barricades that had already been established around the building.
According to a Portland Police Bureau press release, Saturday night’s downtown demonstrators started engaging in criminal behavior early in the evening. “The behaviors included shining laser pointers, using mirrors to direct light at officers, hurling items at officers over the fence including balloons full of paint, full cans of beverages,” the press release said. People also attempted to cut the fence or knock it over, and “lit commercial-grade fireworks at officers,” police said. The police bureau said two deputies were injured by a firework tossed over the fence.
Police said they declared an unlawful assembly at 10:50 p.m. and began to arrest protesters who would not disperse after 11:30 p.m. Police said the crowd was fully dispersed by 2 a.m.
Details about the people arrested were not available Sunday morning.
Elsewhere in Oregon
The Black Lives Matter protests came to downtown Springfield on Saturday night, with hundreds of demonstrators marching from City Hall to the Springfield Police Department. It was the ninth night of demonstrations in the Eugene-Springfield area. At the police station, protesters chanted for officers to take a knee in solidarity, but they declined. Two officers could be seen on the roof of the station.
In Astoria, activists chanted "black lives matter" downtown Saturday afternoon. The protest was the third in a week organized by Warrenton High School students.
In Salem, more than 2,000 gathered at the Capitol on Saturday. Local off-duty officers and sheriff employees marched with protesters, according to the Statesman Journal in Salem.
The Oregonian has counted more than two dozen cities and small towns where rallies have sprung up over the past week, some sitting squarely in Republican strongholds that rarely see protests.
