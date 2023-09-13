Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
More Oregon public and school library materials were challenged in the 2022-23 fiscal year than at any point since 1992, according to a new report.
The 2022-23 Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse Report found that 93 individual titles were challenged, compared to 70 in the 1992-93 report. The 2021-2022 report found that 33 titles were challenged.
Challenged materials included fiction and nonfiction books, films, magazines and graphic novels.
Common objections included claims that the material was sexually explicit and that the material or services contained LGBTQ+ content. In several cases, material was challenged on multiple counts, such as Mike Curato’s graphic novel “Flamer” which was challenged for profanity and LGBTQ+ content.
There were 44 official challenges in 2023, split between 12 against library services and 31 against materials. Some of the challenges against materials involved more than one title, or a collection or subject area.
Several challenges were to libraries’ Pride displays.
Todd Dunkelberg, Deschutes Public Library director, wasn’t surprised, noting that rising content challenges are a growing national trend.
“It’s definitely targeted. In the past, it was more individual users running across material that concerned them, as opposed to what we know is to be some specific nationwide groups that are targeting specific titles and encouraging people to challenge them,” said Dunkelberg.
Challenges were mainly at public libraries, though 18% took place at school libraries.
“I encourage all community members just to be engaged,” said Dunkelberg. “You don’t want to have your ability to access information dictated by a small group of people. That’s a big piece of being a successful democracy.”
Deschutes Public Library did not receive any requests for materials to be reconsidered, though the Downtown Bend Public Library did receive a request for the adult nonfiction anatomy and history book “Pussypedia: A Comprehensive Guide” by Zoe Mendelson to move to the second floor from the lobby due to the likelihood of children spotting it.
Emily O’Neal, chair of the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Committee, said she’s been aware of the rise in challenges, too.
“(I’m) not at all surprised about the increase in book challenges,” she said.
The clearinghouse collects challenges to library services, materials, and programs each year. Each library voluntarily reports challenges that occurred, so the accuracy depends on the information provided.
The graphic novels “Flamer” and “Heartstopper,” Volumes 1 and 2 by Alice Oseman and the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews were all challenged the most at three times each.
O’Neal, who also serves as the technical services manager for the Deschutes Public Library system, said, “I’ve managed book challenges and have for many years, and up until recently, they would always be pretty interesting, because you never really knew why somebody would challenge a book...That is definitely not the case currently.”
She said recent challenges are mainly due to the material having black, indigenous or characters of color or LGBTQ+ content or protagonists. She hadn’t experienced a book challenge that wasn’t about either of those topics in “quite a while.”
O’Neal encouraged community members to educate themselves on what intellectual freedom means, and what the First Amendment protects in regards to free speech, and to honor those rights.
O’Neal will be leading a talk at the Brooks Room of the Downtown Bend Public Library on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on intellectual freedom and how it relates to libraries.
“ She said recent challenges are mainly due to the material having black, indigenous or characters of color or LGBTQ+ content or protagonists.” very telling. Maybe the silent middle should stop being so silent.
