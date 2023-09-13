Deschutes Public Library
Buy Now

The exterior of the Downtown Bend Public Library in 2020.

 Bulletin file

More Oregon public and school library materials were challenged in the 2022-23 fiscal year than at any point since 1992, according to a new report.

The 2022-23 Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse Report found that 93 individual titles were challenged, compared to 70 in the 1992-93 report. The 2021-2022 report found that 33 titles were challenged.

Reporter: 541-383-0325, narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

(1) comment

MF
MF

“ She said recent challenges are mainly due to the material having black, indigenous or characters of color or LGBTQ+ content or protagonists.” very telling. Maybe the silent middle should stop being so silent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.