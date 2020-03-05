SALEM — In an extraordinary move, Democratic
legislators on Thursday effectively ended the contentious and gridlocked 2020 Legislature, killing key legislation and taking with it the hotly debated climate change legislation that Republicans fought.
“This is a failed short session,” said Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, from behind the dais Thursday afternoon.
Democrats rejected a bid by Republicans to return to the Capitol on Sunday to deal with limited legislation.
Republicans in the House and Senate have been boycotting the legislature for more than a week to avoid taking a vote on a proposal meant to cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Their absence means the House and Senate didn’t have the legal quorum to transact business, which has stopped action on legislation since last week.
Under the state’s constitution, lawmakers must officially adjourn by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Lawmakers are closing up shop in the midst of what House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, called a “constitutional crisis” in her last floor speech of the session.
Kotek and Courtney said they would convene the State Emergency Board Monday to allocate money in a special state reserve fund to respond to the growing threat of the coronavirus and recent devastating floods in Eastern Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown could explore using executive power to enact limits on greenhouse gas emissions, according to remarks by Courtney and Kotek on their respective chamber floors.
Earlier in the day, Democrats declined a Republican offer to end the stalemate at the Capitol by returning on Sunday.
Republicans had been absent from both the Oregon House and Senate for more than a week to avoid voting on a bill meant to cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Their absence blocked the Legislature from taking votes. .
Republicans, many if not all of whom were believed to be out of the state, said they could come back Sunday to vote on bills that would set aside money for specific purposes.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, of Canby, said her caucus would provide a quorum to pass “funding priorities,” including money to address the state’s homelessness crisis, to fight wildfire and manage forests and for disaster relief and emergency preparedness.
But Democrats were not having it.
“They’re playing games,” said Sen. Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, who leads Democrats in the Senate. “I mean, they’ve made this into a power play. And that is revolting. That’s repulsive. You know, they are destroying our democracy. This is not how a democracy works. You don’t have the minority in there dictating the terms of engagement.”
In a letter to Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, Drazan said Republicans would “encourage” the speaker to include money to respond to the growing threat of the coronavirus.
But Kotek said the only deal she would have agreed to is if Republicans in both the House and Senate had come back and agreed “to take a floor vote on every bill that has earned support through the public process that governs our legislative body.”
“Republicans from both chambers have walked off the job for two weeks of this five-week session,” Kotek said in a written statement that she read Thursday morning on the floor of the House.
“Their intentional absences have created an enormous backlog of bills — bills that will benefit
Oregonians across the state.”
Drazan’s counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr., of Grants Pass, made a similar overture Thursday morning to Democrats.
“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills, for example, the relief for flood victims in Eastern Oregon,” Baertschiger said in a statement.
“The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”
Good. Now maybe Oregon can return to sanity instead of minority rule.
