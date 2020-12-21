If a whiskey sour, margarita, or bloody mary sound good this winter, the Oregon Legislature has just made them easier to purchase and take home.
Oregon lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1801 during a special session on Monday, allowing drinking establishments the ability to sell for off-premises consumption two mixed drinks or single servings of wine. The bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown to be signed into law.
After a summertime lull, COVID-19 has roared back across the state, putting most counties into an extreme-risk category that prevents bars and restaurants from offering indoor dining. Establishments in extreme-risk counties can still seat customers outdoors, or offer takeaway, but many are still struggling to pay bills and wages.
The drinks must be in sealed containers for off-premise consumption and a substantial food item must also be purchased. The bill also limits fees that third-party food platforms can charge restaurants.
The legislation is not a permanent measure. It will expire 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted by Brown. The current state of emergency is effective until March 3 but can be extended if necessary.
Lawmakers agreed to pass the legislation as a lifeline to bars and restaurants across the state.
"The restaurant industry has been particularly hurt and devastated," said Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who owns two restaurants.
Her voice cracking with emotion, Helt said she had gone from 104 employees to 15. "My story is not unique. There are thousands and thousands of restaurateurs" hit by the pandemic.
“Many of our favorite restaurants rely on the sale of our state’s renowned craft beer, wine and spirits in order to earn a living and provide crucial jobs for our communities,” said Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton. “I’m grateful we were able to approve this assistance.”
Some of the bars in Bend have simply closed their doors because they don’t have the sidewalk or outdoor space to seat significant numbers of patrons. The ability to have to-go cocktails would at least give bartenders the opportunity to mix and sell drinks.
Robin Clement, owner of Monkless Belgian Ales, called the decision a “huge win” for the food and beverage industry, particularly bars.
“It will really benefit … specialty cocktail lounges like Velvet, Dogwood, and Stihl,” Clement said. “But it will also be a boost for many restaurants and customers who want a complete package of food and cocktails to complement their meal in a single stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.