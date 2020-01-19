Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, expressing concerns about the skyrocketing cost of the Interstate 5 widening project in Portland, said Friday the state needs to move more aggressively to implement tolls on the region’s entire freeway network. With costs for the project near Portland’s Rose Center now threatening to double in cost, the Portland Democrat said legislators have a big challenge in front of them.
“One of the things I think we’re going to have to bring back to the table is more immediate implementation of regionwide congestion pricing and tolling for the entire region,” Kotek said, “from the Columbia River to the Boon Bridge” in Wilsonville.
“We have got to take this seriously,” she added, arguing that lawmakers need to come up with more money for this and other Portland highway projects to avoid cannibalizing money for road projects around the state. Kotek made her declaration at a meeting with reporters previewing the legislative session that starts Feb. 3.
The Oregon Transportation Commission is already studying using tolls as a way to raise more money and ease congestion. The commission is also seeking federal permission to approve tolls along a 7-mile stretch of I-5 that includes the freeway widening work near Portland’s Rose Quarter and along Interstate 205 near Oregon City and West Linn.
Any move toward tolling is controversial with many voters, as well as elected officials. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., has repeatedly vowed to try to block widespread tolling on Portland-area freeways, saying it is unfair to commuters from Southwest Washington.
The I-5 Rose Quarter project was originally estimated to cost $450 million in 2017. A new report from the Oregon Department of Transportation says that cost has now risen to nearly $800 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.