Emergency room personnel hustle to care for patients at St. Charles Bend in August 2021.

Oregon hospitals lost money in 2022, ending the year in the worst overall financial position in 30 years, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems annual report.

In all, 37 community hospitals ended with a negative ledger balance, according to the report. Generally, expenses outpaced revenues in nine consecutive quarters with a combined loss of $382 million, according to the report. 

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'“Organizations will struggle to remain sustainable in this type of environment.'

Legislators should drop or at least depriotize their dreams of taking over a $20B private industry and shore up the provider systems, including mental health services.

