Mail-in ballots

Ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 election in Oregon.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters.

Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016.

