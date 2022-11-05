Ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 election in Oregon.
The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters.
Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016.
The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic voter registration and other Oregon-led innovations are why the state was recently ranked as the most accessible state for voting in the country.
As of Friday night, the latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show 29% of registered voters had returned their ballots.
Drop boxes and county elections offices will stop accepting hand-delivered ballots Tuesday at 8 p.m. Any mailed ballots must be postmarked by that time as well.
