Nicole Dicorti Bush grabbed the harness for her horse, Chessy, at the J Bar J Youth Services property.
Instead of pulling Chessy out of the stall to perform in the Hunter Jumper division in the Oregon High Desert Classics, Bush could only take her on a brisk walk after organizers postponed all of Thursday’s events until the air quality index levels drop below 150.
Organizers will monitor air quality each day and decide if it is safe for horses to compete in the High Desert Classics, which runs through Sunday.
Bush compares the animals at the show to professional athletes. Like humans, exercising in unhealthy air is unsuitable for horses.
Bush, 35, has never seen a competition get postponed due to wildfire conditions in the High Desert Classics in her 20 years of participation.
“It’s a little disappointing because we can’t go and do all the fun outdoor activities that you normally would want to do,” Bush said. “It’s just unfortunate.”
Paul Jewell, manager of horse shows for event, said organizers follow the United States Equestrian Federation guidelines for proper air quality readings to determine if they should postpone or cancel a show.
The federation states if the air quality index is over 151, the organizer should cancel or suspend the show and inform competitors on refund or credit policies.
“We use that airnow.gov service to keep our air quality index so we can keep an eye on it at an hourly basis,” Jewell said.
Bush remembers when the federation implemented the air quality index level acknowledgment back in 2020 because she was at the equestrian show that triggered the response.
Bush is from Santa Cruz, California, and was in an equestrian show in 2020 that was impacted by the wildfires in Northern California. Even though air quality levels were unhealthy, the shows continued.
While she was extra cautious about exercising her horses during that time, she saw many other owners call vets as they saw the health of their horses decline.
Even though she would never want to go through that experience again, she was grateful that she had the knowledge on what to do at the High Desert Classics when she saw the smoke Thursday morning.
“What we tend to do is we keep the fan going and have misters set up ... to help keep all the smoke particles down,” Bush said.
Jessica Evans, associate veterinarian for Bend Equestrian, said those are two ways owners can help lessen the impact of smoke on their horses and animals.
Along with the misters, Evans recommends having fresh water to help keep the animals hydrated as well as spraying down the hay the horses eat and the living quarters to limit the amount of dust the animals inhale.
For horses that have been exposed to higher poor air quality over a longer period of time, she said to allow for a 2-to-4-week period of recovery before starting any exercise.
Horses can also use nebulizers, a small machine that helps with asthma, if they have complicated health issues that have been further compromised by the smoke.
“The downside to that and why you don’t want to use it on just anybody is because it will cause the lungs to expand,” said. “There’s opportunity for some of the (smoke particles) to get further down in the lungs, making it harder to expel over time.”
Evans believes the horses at the High Desert Classics shouldn’t be too at risk unless they have past medical issues involving the heart or respiratory systems, but said that owners should always be attentive when conditions like this arise.
“Owners should be looking if their horses respiratory rate is increased, like over 30 breaths per minute, if they have a nostril flare when they’re breathing, if they notice coughing or white or yellow nasal discharge,” Evans said. “Those are all cause for concern, and they should call their veterinarian to have their horses evaluated.”
