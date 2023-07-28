Nicole Dicorti Bush grabbed the harness for her horse, Chessy, at the J Bar J Youth Services property.

Instead of pulling Chessy out of the stall to perform in the Hunter Jumper division in the Oregon High Desert Classics, Bush could only take her on a brisk walk after organizers postponed all of Thursday’s events until the air quality index levels drop below 150.

