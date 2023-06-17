Swearing In of U.S Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress on Jan. 7.

 Kristie Baxter/U.S. House, file

An Oregon congresswoman was among 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to block punishment of the lead prosecutor in the House's 2019 impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, said Friday that she voted on June 14 to table the resolution of censure against Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of Southern California because it included a $16 million fine she believes was too large and likely unconstitutional.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.