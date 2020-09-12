Oregon’s fire marshal has been put on leave amid an unprecedented spate of wildfires that are burning throughout the state.
Oregon State Police announced Saturday that Fire Marshal Jim Walker had been put on paid administrative leave. OSP did not detail why Walker was put on leave, but agency Superintendent Travis Hampton said a leadership change was needed.
Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal, has been appointed the acting fire marshal.
"Mariana is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response,” Hampton, state police superintendent, said in a statement.
“This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have the absolute confidence in Mariana to lead OSFM operations through this critical time. She it tested, trusted and respected -- having the rare combination of technical aptitude in field operations and administration."
The fire marshal’s office is tasked with protecting people, property and the environment from fire and other hazards. Walker has served as fire marshal since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.