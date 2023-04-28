Oregon's pandemic eviction protections have expired, but the challenges for renters are far from over.
The number of people being evicted in Oregon is higher than it was before the pandemic rocked the personal finances of most renters — and experts say the number of people being displaced from their homes, with or without a legal eviction, could be even higher.
Deschutes County has seen a spike in evictions since pandemic protections began to wane, according to Brenden De Lancey, an education specialist for the Community Alliance of Tenants.
“Well, we've definitely seen a spike in termination notices, especially non-payment termination notices since, not only the eviction moratorium ended, but we had Safe Harbor protection laws that ended last summer,” De Lancey said.
Between the pandemic’s onset and last October, state and federal officials enacted a smattering of policies designed to slow or stop evictions, from a federal public health-related moratorium eventually struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court to a state “safe harbor” law that allowed tenants to remain in their homes while waiting for rent assistance.
The impact of those measures was — as with most parts of the pandemic — unprecedented.
In the first few months, eviction filings in the state dropped from around 1,500 a month to less than a third of that, according to data compiled by Evicted in Oregon, a research group at Portland State University. In Deschutes County, 45 eviction cases in January 2020 dropped to just six in May.
Eviction filings have crept back up since then. Around 500 eviction cases have been reported in Deschutes County since Jan. 2022, De Lancey said.
That’s likely an undercount of how many people have been displaced from their homes by termination notices since some people will move out in response to a termination notice without challenging it in court. Getting a lawyer to review the notice and potentially take it to court can stop the eviction from happening — though losing an eviction case in court is also a big risk.
“When you lose an eviction case, unfortunately, that's something that goes on your record for five years,” De Lancey said. “And more often that leaves people having their applications for new housing denied for that five-year period and oftentimes leads to people being homeless.”
One common challenge that renters facing eviction experience is a disadvantage in the courtroom, De Lancey said. In Deschutes County, landlords are four to five times more likely to be represented by an attorney than tenants.
That can often be the difference between being able to stay in one’s home and being evicted, he said.
“Especially for those quick turnaround times and non-payment terminations,” De Lancey said. “Having that attorney there with you even if everything is being followed to the letter of the law makes the difference for a lot of people facing those issues.”
Tenants now have a little more time to prepare if they are facing eviction for nonpayment. Under state law changed by the Legislature this year, landlords must give tenants 10 days notice to move out for nonpayment instead of the 72 hours that were required before.
If tenants are struggling to pay rent or expecting to face eviction, De Lancey recommends that they first seek out rent assistance from community organizations and nonprofits. If those efforts aren’t successful, he recommends tenants seek out an attorney or call the Community Alliance of Tenants hotline to learn about the process and the limited resources that are available.
