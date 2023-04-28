Oregon evictions per unit, 01-2022 through 03-2023

This map, created by researchers at Portland State University's Evicted in Oregon project, shows the frequency of eviction cases filed in court since January, 2022. The figures are likely an undercount of the number of people displaced from their homes, as many lease terminations never get filed in court.

 Contributed by Evicted in Oregon, Portland State University.

Oregon's pandemic eviction protections have expired, but the challenges for renters are far from over.

The number of people being evicted in Oregon is higher than it was before the pandemic rocked the personal finances of most renters — and experts say the number of people being displaced from their homes, with or without a legal eviction, could be even higher.

