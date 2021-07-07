As Oregon officials report at least 116 deaths from the Northwest heat wave last week, Gov. Kate Brown has announced she’s directing state Occupational Health and Safety officials to enact temporary rules to protect workers from future extreme heat events.
The state medical examiner released an updated list of fatalities Wednesday, adding nine additional deaths. That toll is almost certain to rise.
The governor’s office said OSHA will implement new rules to expand requirements for employers to provide shade, rest and cool water for workers during high temperatures. According to a press release, the state will continue to work on adoption of permanent rules protecting worker safety during extreme weather events. The permanent rules are expected to be adopted this fall.
The announcement comes after a farmworker died at a Marion County nursery as the region entered the heat wave.
“I am concerned that our recent record-breaking heat wave in the Willamette Valley is a harbinger of what’s to come,” Brown said in a statement. “All Oregonians should be able to go to work knowing that conditions will be safe and that they will return home to their families at the end of the day. While Oregon OSHA has been working to adopt permanent rules related to heat, it became clear that immediate action was necessary in order to protect Oregonians, especially those whose work is critical to keeping Oregon functioning and oftentimes must continue during extreme weather.”
The vast majority of deaths are in Multnomah County, and health officials believe they were due to the excessive heat, or the medical condition known as hyperthermia. Portland saw a high temperature of 116 during the four-day heat wave.
County officials have referred to it as “an unprecedented mass casualty event.” But they’re also acknowledging that it could be months before a full reckoning of the death toll is complete. Death investigations can be complicated, particularly in cases in which the deceased person had underlying medical problems that may have been exacerbated by high temperatures.
The majority of heat-related deaths counted so far involved people who did not have access to air conditioning or fans.
The medical examiner also reported deaths in Deschutes, Clackamas, Linn, Umatilla and other counties.
Brown has also directed state agencies to complete an after-action review to determine how the state can improve its response and outcomes to another heat wave.
The governor will also be meeting with agency directors, local leaders and statewide Medicaid partners within affected communities throughout the next several weeks. The governor’s office says those meetings are meant to gather recommendations and ensure steps are taken immediately to prepare for the next heat wave, as well as discuss how to better prepare to protect the health of low-income Oregonians as the state anticipates additional extreme weather events in near the future.
The state is also working to remind Oregonians that Medicaid members may be eligible to receive air conditioners if they have a qualifying underlying condition. This is part of the health-related services that are offered through Oregon’s CCOs. Medicaid members should contact their CCO to see if they qualify for this assistance.
