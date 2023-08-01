andrea bell

Andrea Bell, director of the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services, speaks at a June 28 event at Stephens Creek Crossing in Southwest Portland. Bell recently hailed the achievement of three production goals one year ahead of the timeline laid out in the state's five-year housing plan. But she says there's more work ahead to achieve Gov. Tina Kotek's annual goal of 36,000 for the next 10 years.

 PMG Photo: Peter Wong

The director of Oregon’s housing agency says there is more work ahead, even as three goals to increase the supply of housing and make it more affordable have been reached a year before a deadline set in the state’s five-year plan.

Andrea Bell spoke in an interview as the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services helped celebrate the July 27 opening of 116 apartments for low-income families in the second phase of Colonia Paz in Lebanon. The agency contributed $15.4 million toward its construction. The project was built by Farmworker Housing Development Corporation of Woodburn, which opened 24 units for farmworkers in the first phase last year.

