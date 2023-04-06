200113_bul_loc_cocc
Students pass through the Coats Campus Center at Central Oregon Community College in Bend in November 2019. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The academic, social and emotional success of military veterans enrolled at Central Oregon Community College will be the focus of the new Center for Excellence for Veteran Student Success, funded by a nearly $600,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Education.

The new center will have a particular focus on students who are at risk of failing their classes, said a press release from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on Tuesday announcing the grant. Staff at COCC who are either veterans themselves or have experience working with veterans and community programs that help them will staff the center. The center will also rely on student veterans supporting their peers.

