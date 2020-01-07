Three individuals selected by the department director will oversee correctional services, human resources and communications.

Oregon Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters has appointed three new people to manage key functions at the department that operates 14 institutions and employs thousands of people.

Nathaline Frener will serve as assistant director of correctional services, Gail Levario as assistant director for human resources and Rem Nivens as the administrator of the Office of Communications, according to a press release sent out earlier this week

Frener has more than 10 years of experience working directly with people in the criminal justice system and most recently served as the director of Lane County’s juvenile department, according to the press release,

Levario has a regulatory background with over 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors and held positions in the Departments of Transportation and Homeland Security. Following the 9/11 terror attacks, she was responsible for overseeing the federal response in Oregon.

Nivens has previously held legislative and communications positions throughout state government, including deputy communications director for former Gov. Ted Kulongoski. He most recently served as interim legislative director for the Department of Human Services.

“I am beyond pleased to have these amazing individuals as part of our Executive Team,” said Peters in the press release. “As Oregon helps shape the future of corrections nationwide; the dedication, knowledge and experience of each of these individuals and the rest of the ODOC team is essential.”

The Department of Corrections employs 4,500 staff members at 14 institutions, two community corrections offices and several centralized support facilities throughout the state, according to the press release. The department is responsible for the custody of over 14,500 adults sentenced to more than a year of incarceration as well as the direct or indirect supervision of 32,000 offenders on supervision.