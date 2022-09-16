The Oregon Department of Agriculture is sponsoring three free waste pesticide collection events statewide starting Oct. 1.
The department's Pesticide Stewardship Partnership is a multi-agency program with a primary focus on reducing the concentration of pesticides in surface waters through voluntary educational and technical support efforts, the department of agriculture said in a press release.
Landowners, farmers and commercial and institutional pesticide users in Oregon are encouraged to participate. No residential hazardous waste will be accepted, the release said. The program is a no-shame, no-judgment event, and more than 730,000 pounds of pesticides have been collected and removed from the environment since 2006 through these types of events.
The three events will take place in October, one in White City, one in Madras, and one in Mt. Angel, the release said. Registration for the White City event on Oct. 1 has already past. The events are as follows:
Oct. 1: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rogue Transfer Station, 8001 Table Rock Road, White City. Registration required by Sept. 1
Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras. Registration required by Oct. 10
Oct. 15: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Angel Fire District, 300 Monroe St., Mt. Angel. Registration required by Oct. 3
Pesticides, including legacy products like Dicofol, Ronilan and Furadan, as well as soon to be prohibited pesticides like Lorsban will all be accepted.
The program also accepts any pesticide in a damaged container if it is transported in a way that it does not leak, as well as any empty aluminum phosphide containers. However, Pesticide rinsate; non-pesticidal chemicals such as adjuvants, fertilizers, oils, and antifreeze; and empty, plastic pesticide containers will not be accepted.
Bringing more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides requires prior approval by calling (971) 600-5073.
Registration for each event is required, as some pesticides are highly reactive. The events' vendor, Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., requires previous knowledge of what types and number of packing barrels are needed. Participants are also asked to submit their inventory as early as possible to ensure an appointment.
To register for an event, complete an application online, submit the application to the address on the form, and once it is reviewed, Clean Harbors Environmental Services will provide an appointment time.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
