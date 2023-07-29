marijuana

The Cannabis Industry Association of Oregon, along with Southern Oregon Family Farms and Cannassentials Farm, have asked the Oregon Court of Appeals to block the Oregon Health Authority’s new cannabis-testing mandate for aspergillus, a common mold fungus.

“The current testing requirements are inconsistent, confusing and exorbitantly costly, leading to disastrous financial consequences for cannabis businesses across Oregon,” the Cannabis Industry Association said in a press release. “The industry, unique and invaluable to Oregon’s culture and economy, is being pushed to the brink of financial collapse by these regulations. This situation calls for urgent intervention to ensure survival of this thriving industry.”

