The Cannabis Industry Association of Oregon, along with Southern Oregon Family Farms and Cannassentials Farm, have asked the Oregon Court of Appeals to block the Oregon Health Authority’s new cannabis-testing mandate for aspergillus, a common mold fungus.
“The current testing requirements are inconsistent, confusing and exorbitantly costly, leading to disastrous financial consequences for cannabis businesses across Oregon,” the Cannabis Industry Association said in a press release. “The industry, unique and invaluable to Oregon’s culture and economy, is being pushed to the brink of financial collapse by these regulations. This situation calls for urgent intervention to ensure survival of this thriving industry.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aspergillus can cause aspergillosis in people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases. Most people, however, breathe in aspergillus spores every day without getting sick.
“No clear link has been established between the consumption of cannabis products and aspergillus-related health issues, warranting further research before enforcement of costly and overly restrictive rules,” the press release stated.
In an emergency motion filed Friday, the plaintiffs argue that Oregon Health Authority’s new testing for the fungus is too strict and based on insufficient evidence.
This is resulting in many organic cannabis cultivators failing the test if a laboratory finds even a trace of the fungus in a cannabis product.
As a result, many organic cannabis producers have been forced to remove traces of aspergillus through remediation companies, which often ruins the natural flavor profile and appearance of the original cannabis, the filing states. If the reanalysis fails again, all associated batches must be destroyed. If the reanalysis passes, another laboratory must resample and retest the sample one more time — an expensive process.
The entire remediation and subsequent retesting process with laboratories is expensive.
The emergency motion asks the health authority to work with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to create new “evidence-based, economically viable” testing reforms.
“This requirement for aspergillus testing is changing the face of cannabis across the country, drastically increasing the cost of legal cannabis and decreasing the quality at the same time,” said Mike Getlin, board chair of the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon.
The current rules make it impossible for organic cannabis farmers to grow products in living soil without needing to radiate all of the cannabis, he said, which completely changes the original product.
According to a Cannabis Testing Information Bulletin released by Oregon Health Authority in April, aspergillus molds have been shown to cause infection of body tissues, most commonly through inhalation of living aspergillus cells or inhalation of spores into the respiratory system. Almost all states with legal marijuana markets require testing for aspergillus, the release stated.
One of the lead plaintiffs in the case, Myron Chadowitz, is the president of Cannassentials, a cannabis producer based in Eugene. Chadowitz’s laboratory was only able to begin research and development tests for aspergillus in mid-February, a month before the aspergillus testing regulations went into effect. The company’s products failed the initial test, and Chadowitz said he went into full panic mode.
After holding off on sales for more than a month, Chadowitz tried remediation in April to remove traces of aspergillus. The process ruined the quality of the cannabis and also did not work, Chadowitz said. One sample passed, but another failed. On July 25, Cannassentials failed the test again after using new remediation technology, leading Chadowitz to temporarily lay off his entire staff and encourage them to find new work.
“The rule has destroyed us, mostly because we have not had any time to prepare ourselves as testing was not available until right before the rule went into effect,” Chadowitz said. “Experimenting in real time on flower that we need to sell, with processes no one really knows anything about does not make for a profitable company.”
He made a decision to label all products that were irradiated, something that most other cannabis businesses have not done, he said.
“By putting a label on it, we instantly devalued our flower. Stores won’t even take it, and we’ve actually had to sell it at a loss,” Chadowitz said. “So I paid a lot of money for testing and radiation, and still had to sell my flower for a loss.”
Chadowitz hopes to find natural solutions to combat aspergillus.
“If it doesn’t work, and the lawsuit doesn’t go through, we’re shutting our doors,” he said. “We’re not changing the way we grow because we grow this way for a reason.”
Marianne Cursetjee owns Alibi Cannabis, an indoor family-owned farm in Clackamas County that has been operating since 2017.
Though her business has not failed aspergillus testing, Cursetjee thinks the new testing rules add another layer of complexity and uncertainty in an already difficult, regulated market. Cannabis cultivators have been forced to invest in equipment, decontamination processes and sanitizing tools to try and remove spores that exist naturally throughout Oregon, she said.
“The inconsistency and variability of test results make it extremely difficult to determine if there is actually a problem and what solutions might work,” Cursetjee said. “Aspergillus is ubiquitous and unavoidable so positive tests might be a result of sampling contamination, lab contamination or the air. There really is no rhyme or reason.”
The emergency motion comes after a dramatic increase in Oregon Health Authority’s testing mandates over the last year, resulting in an increase in cannabis product recalls.
In July, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission recalled a batch of Bend Cannabis Company’s cannabis after it tested positive for arsenic, a heavy metal. Since 2017, the commission has recalled 27 products, 25 of which were cannabis-based. Thirteen of those products were recalled this year.
The Cannabis Industry Association is Oregon’s largest cannabis trade association, representing over 400 licenses for cannabis farms, cannabis processors, wholesalers, retailers and laboratories who have been meeting weekly for months discussing their concerns. Over 20 of those licenses are located in Central Oregon.
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission declined to comment. Oregon Health Authority declined to comment on matters of pending litigation.
