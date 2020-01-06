Frozen? Toy Story? The Lion King?

Not Sunday night. The Golden Globe for best animated movie went to tiny Hillsboro film studio Laika for its latest feature, “Missing Link,” which beat out all those Hollywood blockbusters.

“I’m flabbergasted,” director and writer Chris Butler exclaimed as he reached the stage to collect the award. He thanked the 450 animators and craftspeople who made the film in the Hillsboro warehouse where Laika makes its movies, then singled out studio CEO Travis Knight “for making this possible.”

Sunday’s upset win is a major piece of redemption for “Missing Link,” which was warmly reviewed but collected just $26 million at the worldwide box office — well below a budget that was likely north of $60 million, and by far the worst financial performance of any Laika film.

Like Laika’s other films, though, “Missing Link” was beloved by animation enthusiasts for its distinctive, handcrafted look.

In an age of computer-generated effects, Laika is one of a handful of studios worldwide specializing in an old-fashioned technique called stop-motion animation. The Oregon studio’s animators painstakingly manipulate puppets one frame at a time to simulate motion.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight owns the studio and is Travis Knight’s father. “Missing Link” is the studio’s fifth film. All its predecessors were Oscar nominees, though before Sunday none had taken home a major Hollywood award.

“Missing Link” was already a favorite for an Oscar nomination — nominees are announced a week from Monday — and with Sunday’s win at the Golden Globes, its prospects for winning an Academy Award next month may have shot up.