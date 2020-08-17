Oregon's Air National Guard wings will receive updated F-15EX fighters, according to a release Monday from the Oregon Military Department.
The updated planes will replace F-15C/D Eagles at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls and the Portland Air National Guard Base, according to the release. That model is over 40 years old and nearing the end of its life, the release said.
“This is outstanding news for the 173rd Fighter Wing,” said Col. Jeffrey Edwards, 173rd FW commander at Kingsley Field. “We have an extremely bright future as the F-15EX Formal Training Unit."
Pilots will start the U.S. Air Force's first training program with the new models at Kingsley Field in 2022, and the first operational squadron will be in Portland in 2023.
“This announcement gives all of our Airmen who work to fly, maintain and support the F-15, a great sense of purpose moving forward,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Stencel, Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard.
The first Air Force contract to build the new model was awarded to Boeing in July, according to an Air Force release. The first eight planes will cost around $1.2 billion.
