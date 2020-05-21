The Oregon Air National Guard will fly multiple F-15 Eagle airplanes over Madras and Warm Springs on Friday morning as an honor to the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response.
People are encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.
The flyovers are scheduled for 10:05 a.m. at St. Charles Madras and 10:07 a.m. at Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.
The planes will fly over at about 2,000 feet above ground at about 400 mph. The flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training, according to the national guard.
To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown about 1,920 miles covering 53 hospitals and other locations across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.