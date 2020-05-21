National Guard Flyover
A roar filled the blue skies over Bend on Friday as a pair of Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagles

flew over St. Charles. The jets were part of a joint demonstration around the state by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Fighter Wing, based in Portland, to show support and gratitude for the sacrifices

health care workers, emergency personnel and other essential workers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin photos

The Oregon Air National Guard will fly multiple F-15 Eagle airplanes over Madras and Warm Springs on Friday morning as an honor to the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response.

People are encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.

The flyovers are scheduled for 10:05 a.m. at St. Charles Madras and 10:07 a.m. at Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

The planes will fly over at about 2,000 feet above ground at about 400 mph. The flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training, according to the national guard.

To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown about 1,920 miles covering 53 hospitals and other locations across the state.

 

