A roar filled the blue skies over Bend on Friday as a pair of Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagles

flew over St. Charles. The jets were part of a joint demonstration around the state by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Fighter Wing, based in Portland, to show support and gratitude for the sacrifices

health care workers, emergency personnel and other essential workers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.