An order that discourages travel to the city of Bend has been extended through Oct. 26 due to the pandemic.
The order, which strongly requests operators of short-term rentals and hotels refrain from booking "any new reservations for tourist or vacation accommodation," will go into effect once the Bend City Council votes to ratify it . The order asks owners and operators to only book reservations needed for health, safety, or employment-related reasons, or "other permitted essential travel," according to city documents.
Oct. 26 was chosen as the date because it is the first opportunity for Bend-La Pine Schools to consider some version of hybrid or in-class learning, according to the order.
"The City believes that discouragement of non-essential travel and voluntary compliance continues to be a tool that is useful and available locally," the order states. "Data shows that the policy is having an effect (decreased booking numbers), and the City is committed to doing what it can to allow schools to open safely at the earliest reasonable opportunity."
This order, which was first enacted in March, was also extended in May and July.
The order also extends the state of emergency in Bend.
(1) comment
Is this a joke? Or is the City a joke?
