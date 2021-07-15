Beginning Friday, open recreational fires such as uncovered bonfires and burn barrels will be banned in and around Bend through the rest of the summer, according to the Bend Fire Department.
“We don't see any relief coming until at least October or November,” said Bend Fire Department spokesperson Dan Derlacki about this year’s fire season. “The fire potential is so much higher this year with the drought, so we’re trying to eliminate as many causes as we can to keep those fires from happening. We don't want to lose any houses or structures or anything.”
The ban does not apply to commercially manufactured appliances that use propane, butane or natural gas.
“Appliances that don’t produce any embers or ash and that can be turned off when you’re done are permitted,” Derlacki said.
Additionally, barbecues, smokers, electric portable cooking appliances and manufactured covered fire pits — such as small store-bought fire pits with screens and outdoor chimneys — are allowed, but residents should n ever leave a fire pit unattended unless it’s cold to the touch, and should make sure they are placed a certain distance away from structures.
“If you follow those guidelines, then those items are safe,” Derlacki said.
The ban applies to all of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District, and further restrictions are in place for areas overseen by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Derlacki said. In those areas, no fires of any kind are permitted.
For those who would like to report an open recreational fire, Derlacki said call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911. If a fire is spreading, call 911.
“The Bend Fire Department will be responding to those calls,” Derlacki said. “If the fire is allowed, we’ll do education; if it's not allowed, we’ll put it out. Everyone needs to play by the same rules.”
Citations between $400 and $500 could be issued to those found burning open recreational fires, but Derlacki said it’s a case by case basis.
The last time similar fire restrictions occurred in Bend was last year during the Labor Day Fires, and before that, in 2016, Derlacki said.
For additional information about fire restrictions, visit Bend Fire Department burning information at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo or call 541-322-6309.
