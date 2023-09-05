Deschutes County landfill
Truckloads of trash are unloaded at Knott Landfill in 2019.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Deschutes County's new landfill site will be the subject of an informational open house on Sept. 11 where residents can learn about the two potential sites and offer feedback.

Knott Landfill, the county's solid waste dump since 1972, will reach full capacity before the end of the decade, said Tim Brownell, the solid waste director. Since that determination in 2019, the county has undergone a comprehensive process to figure out where to put Deschutes County residents' trash. 

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

