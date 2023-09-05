Deschutes County's new landfill site will be the subject of an informational open house on Sept. 11 where residents can learn about the two potential sites and offer feedback.
Knott Landfill, the county's solid waste dump since 1972, will reach full capacity before the end of the decade, said Tim Brownell, the solid waste director. Since that determination in 2019, the county has undergone a comprehensive process to figure out where to put Deschutes County residents' trash.
The open house, which will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, is an opportunity for the county to hear any thoughts, concerns or information it hasn't heard yet, Brownell said.
It's also an opportunity to share other things the solid waste department is doing to creatively handle waste, such as composting and recycling, he said.
Initially, the county began with more than 200 potential landfill sites. Now it's down to two.
Both sites are on private property in the eastern part of the county near the Crook County border. One, called the Moon Pit property, is an old Hooker Creek mining site east of the Badlands, and the other, the Roth East property, is off of U.S. Highway 20 near the town of Millican.
However the creation of a new city in Deschutes County called Mountain View could complicate things. The Deschutes County Commission has a public hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 20 about the proposed new city.
"As it's currently drawn, that city covers over 200 square miles, and both the Moon Pit property and Roth East property fall within the proposed city limits of Mountain View," Brownell said.
Regardless, the county is moving forward. A single site is expected to be selected in the spring, but before then, the two properties must undergo intensive study that includes consideration for groundwater, archaeology, geology, wildlife and proximity to homes.
The new landfill, wherever it's located, could be operational as soon as 2027, which won't render Knott Landfill obsolete. It will still operate as a transfer station well into the future.
