Almost since its inception, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has been primarily supported by people who hunt and fish. Each year, they would purchase fishing and hunting licenses that helped fund the state agency.

But in recent years, that support has dwindled, prompting lawmakers to craft a solution — the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The conservation fund hopes to raise at least $2 million to support wildlife and habitat projects in Oregon, as well as wildlife-related recreation.

The fund was created by House Bill 2829, which will appropriate $1 million to the fund as long as ODFW and its partners can raise matching funds of at least $1 million. ODFW is working with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation to reach its goal. If matching funds are not received within two years, the money in the special purpose appropriation will be returned to the general fund.

The measure that created the fund also established the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee, which will make recommendations on the use of the money in the Fund.

Examples of the types of projects the fund could support include new resources for wildlife photography and wildlife watching on state wildlife areas, or projects that create or improve wildlife habitats on private land, said Davia Palmeri, conservation policy coordinator for ODFW.

Projects that support wildlife that not hunted by humans will be given special consideration. These include the American pika, Lewis’s woodpecker and the Oregon spotted frog. All of these species are found in the East Cascades ecoregion, including Bend.

“The fund will target projects that implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy, which is a statewide plan for voluntary actions to conserve species and their habitats before they become rarer and costlier to protect,” said Palmeri in an email.

The support ODFW enjoyed from those who hunt and fish has changed dramatically. In 1975, approximately 33% of Oregonians purchased fishing licenses and 20% purchased hunting licenses, according to ODFW data.

But Oregon’s demographic is changing and more people now enjoy Oregon’s wildlife through other activities, such as hiking, boating and wildlife watching. Today, just 17% of Oregonians pay for fishing licenses while only 10% buy hunting licenses.

One-third of ODFW’s current budget comes from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Another third of the budget is provided by the federal government, much of it tied to excise taxes on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment. General tax dollars and the lottery support another 9% of the ODFW budget.

The public will have a chance to learn more about the fund 6 to 8 p.m Friday at Embark, 2843 Lolo Drive in Bend. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be attended by local leaders from the outdoor recreation industry, ODFW staff and elected officials. Speakers will address how the fund works and what projects could be affected.