Dry conditions across Central Oregon have prompted public land agencies to implement restrictions aimed at preventing wildfires.
The Deschutes National Forest, Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville Bureau of Land Management are joining forces to implement the restrictions, which go into effect Friday.
The measures are being taken to reduce wildfires in Central Oregon as temperatures rise and public lands are more prone to fires. Working on fire lines could also put firefighters in close quarters at a time of social-distancing measures.
The restrictions include prohibitions against open fires, including wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires, except in most designated campgrounds. The restrictions do not apply to wilderness areas in the Deschutes National Forest, but they do apply to wilderness areas in the Ochoco National Forest and Prineville BLM. Wilderness areas in the Deschutes National Forest include Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Three Sisters, Diamond Peak and Mt. Thielsen.
Smoking is also prohibited in most outdoor areas, although there are some exceptions, such as developed recreation sites. It’s also permitted to smoke inside a vehicle while traveling in these areas.
Other prohibitions include traveling away from developed forest roads and trails, except when going to a campsite that is within 300 feet of a developed road.
