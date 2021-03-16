Parents of incoming kindergarteners living in Redmond, Tumalo and Terrebonne can now register their children online with the Redmond School District for the 2021-22 school year.
Future students can be registered at www.redmondschools.org/kindergarten-registration, according to a school district press release sent Tuesday.
Required documents like the child's birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address can be uploaded online during registration, the release stated. If that isn't possible, the local school will contact parents on how to send hard copies of that data.
