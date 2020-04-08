City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County are hosting five online candidate forums for positions on the May primary election ballot.
The online forums are free to the public and will be available to watch on the City Club’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Because there may not be an option for live audience questions, the organizers are encouraging people to send questions prior to the event via email to info@cityclubco.org.
The schedule for the forums is as follows:
• Secretary of State, Republican candidates forum, 5:30 pm, Monday April 13.
• Secretary of State, Democratic candidates forum, 5:30 pm, Wednesday, April 15.
• Second Congressional District, Democratic candidates forum, 5:30 pm, Monday, April 20.
• Second Congressional District, Republican candidates forum, 5:30 pm, Wednesday, April 22.
• Deschutes County Commissioners, Democrat candidates forum, 5:30 pm, Wednesday, April 29.
