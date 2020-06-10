The City Club of Central Oregon will host an online forum at noon June 18 on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the American media.
The forum will be moderated by Damian Radcliffe, professor at the University of Oregon School of Journalism.
It will feature two panelists:
Claire Wardle, executive director of First Draft, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating journalists about reporting in an age of information disorder.
Ivan Oransky, vice president of editorial at Medscape and distinguished writer in residence at New York University’s Carter Journalism Institute where he teaches medical journalism in the Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting Program.
The panelists will discuss how citizens navigate the complexities of the media landscape, and what the coronavirus has meant for journalists, media companies and where people get their information from.
Those who plan to participate in the online forum are encouraged to send questions prior to the event to info@cityclubco.org.
The forum will be available on the City Club’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
