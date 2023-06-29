child grief
123RF

By the time the Oregon Department of Justice notifies a law enforcement agency that a child is being exploited online, it has already confirmed the existence of an image and where it was posted, an investigation that involves social media outlets and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In 2016, Oregon officials notified Deschutes County law enforcement agencies of four cases. In 2021, however, that number had soared to 57 cases. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.