Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
One student and the driver of a vehicle were injured during a collision involving a Bend-La Pine Schools bus and two other vehicles on Friday morning on state Highway 31 near La Pine, according to the district and Oregon State Police.
The bus, carrying six middle and high school students, was traveling south and made a stop on the route. Another vehicle, going north, stopped for the bus's lights and stop sign. A third vehicle, traveling south, did not stop and collided with the bus and the other car.
One student was injured with neck pain, said district communications director Scott Maben. The student and the driver who allegedly caused the collision, Trenton Simons, were both taken to St. Charles Bend with injuries.
The other five students and the bus driver were not injured. Another bus delivered the students to either La Pine Middle School or La Pine High School. Staff checked in with each student on arrival.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The school bus, which had been on a route at the southern end of the district, was taken back to Bend for repairs. The back and left rear of the bus were damaged, but Maben said the bus should be back in service after being repaired.
"We've been trying to highlight the importance of watching for flashing red lights," said Maben, who emphasized the safety messages the district has put out on social media for drivers.
Simons was cited for alleged careless driving contributing to an accident and fined $440, according to court records. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
