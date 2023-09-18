school buses

School buses at the Bend-La Pine School District transportation yard in Bend.

One student and the driver of a vehicle were injured during a collision involving a Bend-La Pine Schools bus and two other vehicles on Friday morning on state Highway 31 near La Pine, according to the district and Oregon State Police.

The bus, carrying six middle and high school students, was traveling south and made a stop on the route. Another vehicle, going north, stopped for the bus's lights and stop sign. A third vehicle, traveling south, did not stop and collided with the bus and the other car.

