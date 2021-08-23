A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 97 in Madras, police said.
A preliminary investigation found that Brian Farmer, a 50-year-old Madras resident, was riding a 2007 Y2F Yamaha motorcycle south when he collided with a northbound 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by an unidentified 54-year-old Culver resident, as the Jeep was turning left onto Poplar Street, which connects U.S. Highway 97 to U.S. Highway 26, according to a press release from the Madras Police Department.
Farmer died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Jeep was unharmed.
Madras Police responded to the scene at 5:53 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS and ODOT assisted at the scene.
“The area of this crash is a two-lane portion of Highway 97 and is a 30 mph zone for both north and south bound traffic,” said Madras Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Webb. “The driver of the Jeep continues to cooperate with law enforcement.”
Webb encourages any witnesses of the crash to contact the Madras Police Department at 541-475-2424.
The crash and investigation temporarily closed Highway 97 in both directions Saturday evening, Webb said.
