Oregon ballot

An Oregon ballot seen in 2018.

 123RF

More than a quarter of ballots mailed to Oregon's 2.9 million registered voters has already been returned as of Thursday, according to the daily count by the Secretary of State's Elections Division.

A total of 751,511 ballots have been received at county clerks offices around the state in Oregon's general election vote-by-mail balloting. Midterm elections have lower turnout than presidential election years. The 2020 election turnout was 78.5%, while the last election for governor drew 67.8%.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.