More than a quarter of ballots mailed to Oregon's 2.9 million registered voters has already been returned as of Thursday, according to the daily count by the Secretary of State's Elections Division.
A total of 751,511 ballots have been received at county clerks offices around the state in Oregon's general election vote-by-mail balloting. Midterm elections have lower turnout than presidential election years. The 2020 election turnout was 78.5%, while the last election for governor drew 67.8%.
Sparsely populated Lake and Wheeler counties reported the highest 2022 returns so far, at 40.4%. Deschutes County is at 31.1%, Crook at 28.4%, and Jefferson at 26.6%. The Portland tri-county area had among the lowest return rates, with Multnomah at 20%, Clackamas at 21% and Washington at 21.8%.
Statewide, registered Republicans had returned 34.8% of ballots, Democrats were at 30.6% and nonaffiliated voters were at 13.2%.
All ballots must be cast by Nov. 8. However, a new state law this year allows for mailed ballots that are postmarked Nov. 8 or earlier that arrive at clerks' offices by Nov. 15 to be counted. The first report of votes will be released by the Secretary of State's Office soon after the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.