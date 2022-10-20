A three-vehicle crash on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night killed a 37-year-old Bend resident.
After getting calls about a crash involving multiple vehicles, the Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police responded and found Cody Dupont, 37, of Bend was driving a 1995 Honda Civic around 75 mph southbound on the Parkway when he struck another southbound vehicle, operated by a 17-year-old Bend resident, Bend Police said in a release on Thursday.
Dupont lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median into the northbound lanes of the Parkway near Reed Lane, and crashed into another vehicle driven by Gregory Canfield, 56, of Bend, police said.
Dupont was killed in the crash and Canfield, who suffered minor injuries, was found to be impaired and was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Canfield was taken to the Deschutes County jail. The 17-year-old driver was uninjured in the accident.
Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to have been factors in Dupont crashing his vehicle and losing control, the release added.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.