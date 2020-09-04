Keeping cool
Six-year-old Barrett Fisher of Redmond gets hit in the face with a jet of water while spending the afternoon cooling off with friends at the Stryker Park splash pad in Prineville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Friday is forecast to reach 97 degrees in Bend with a slight cooling trend into the Labor Day weekend.
Six-year-old Isaac Walborn splashes through several jets of water Thursday while spending the afternoon cooling off with friends at the Stryker Park splash pad in Prineville. Friday is forecast to reach 9

9 degrees in Bend with a slight cooling trend into the Labor Day weekend.

